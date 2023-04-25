Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] Stock trading around $28.27 per share: What’s Next?

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] loss -3.68% or -1.08 points to close at $28.27 with a heavy trading volume of 5165456 shares. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports First Quarter Financial Results.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) (“Zions” or “the Bank”) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 of $198 million, or $1.33 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $195 million, or $1.27 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $277 million, or $1.84 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, “The fundamentally solid results that we and many other banks produced in the first quarter were overshadowed by concerns about liquidity and capital strength in the wake of two prominent bank failures in mid-March. Deposits across the industry had been declining in recent quarters after growing rapidly during the pandemic, and although we and other banks experienced negative impacts from these bank failures, our own deposits (excluding any brokered deposits) at quarter end were 18% greater than pre-pandemic (12/31/19) levels, with noninterest-bearing demand deposits up 31% during that period, and loans up 16%.

It opened the trading session at $29.35, the shares rose to $29.59 and dropped to $28.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZION points out that the company has recorded -40.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, ZION reached to a volume of 5165456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $38.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $49 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Zions Bancorporation National Association stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $59, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on ZION stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation National Association is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 6.60.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.60. With this latest performance, ZION shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.68 for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.73, while it was recorded at 30.38 for the last single week of trading, and 48.67 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.70. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.08.

Return on Total Capital for ZION is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.25. Additionally, ZION Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] managed to generate an average of $89,999 per employee.

There are presently around $3,668 million, or 85.20% of ZION stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,079,668, which is approximately 5.695% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,879,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.97 million in ZION stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $225.59 million in ZION stock with ownership of nearly -0.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zions Bancorporation National Association stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION] by around 12,859,708 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 12,006,740 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 100,095,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,961,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZION stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,001,475 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,250,958 shares during the same period.