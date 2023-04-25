why KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.83

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] loss -5.89% on the last trading session, reaching $16.46 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM that KE Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Business and Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022.

KE Holdings Inc. represents 1.19 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.63 billion with the latest information. BEKE stock price has been found in the range of $16.335 to $17.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.20M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 6399355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $24.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $21, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BEKE stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BEKE shares from 13.70 to 20.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 34.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for BEKE stock

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.31. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -12.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.41, while it was recorded at 17.67 for the last single week of trading, and 16.31 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 71.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $7,680 million, or 42.10% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,818,772, which is approximately -16.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,117,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $429.89 million in BEKE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $413.77 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 1.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 97,974,617 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 109,031,843 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 259,585,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 466,591,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,153,472 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 8,498,458 shares during the same period.