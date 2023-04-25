why Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $179.55

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] jumped around 0.99 points on Monday, while shares priced at $163.68 at the close of the session, up 0.61%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM that Johnson & Johnson Announces Launch of Kenvue Inc. IPO Roadshow.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that Kenvue Inc. (“Kenvue”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson comprising its Consumer Health Business, has launched a roadshow for the initial public offering (“IPO”) of 151,204,000 shares of its common stock. Kenvue expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 22,680,600 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The IPO price is currently expected to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. Kenvue has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KVUE.”.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

After the completion of the IPO, Johnson & Johnson will own 1,716,160,000 shares of Kenvue’s common stock, representing 91.9% of the total outstanding shares of Kenvue’s common stock (or 90.8% if the underwriters exercise in full their over-allotment option).

Johnson & Johnson stock is now -7.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JNJ Stock saw the intraday high of $163.805 and lowest of $161.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 186.69, which means current price is +9.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.60M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 5272110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $179.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 68.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has JNJ stock performed recently?

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 8.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.71 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.49, while it was recorded at 162.70 for the last single week of trading, and 167.27 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.08 and a Gross Margin at +67.67. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.33. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $117,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.34%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

There are presently around $299,134 million, or 70.80% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 246,826,621, which is approximately 0.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 198,802,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.54 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.26 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 0.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,843 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 60,606,692 shares. Additionally, 1,662 investors decreased positions by around 43,345,964 shares, while 366 investors held positions by with 1,723,598,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,827,551,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 231 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,936,383 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,726,175 shares during the same period.