why Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.53

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.28% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.34%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Carrier Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 24, 2023 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 5, 2023.

About CarrierAs the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we’ve led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Over the last 12 months, CARR stock dropped by -2.08%. The one-year Carrier Global Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.34. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.13 billion, with 835.30 million shares outstanding and 826.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, CARR stock reached a trading volume of 20825793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $49.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $38 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 39.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.34. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.79, while it was recorded at 44.46 for the last single week of trading, and 41.82 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.31.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.79. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $67,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 12.07%.

There are presently around $30,201 million, or 87.90% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,020,286, which is approximately 0.286% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 80,989,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.28 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly -5.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 528 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 31,103,405 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 32,620,798 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 656,550,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 720,274,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,236,426 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,906,983 shares during the same period.