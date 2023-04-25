why Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $125.06

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] slipped around -1.26 points on Monday, while shares priced at $110.40 at the close of the session, down -1.13%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Abbott and New Global Consortium Partnership Address Viral Outbreaks Caused by Climate Change.

Abbott is joining the Climate Amplified Disease and Epidemics (CLIMADE) consortium, which will use data science to predict, track and control diseases that may be amplified by climate change.

A changing climate may increase the spread of both known and unknown viruses, particularly those transmitted by water or animals carrying diseases.

Abbott Laboratories stock is now 0.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABT Stock saw the intraday high of $111.75 and lowest of $110.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 123.18, which means current price is +14.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, ABT reached a trading volume of 5341871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $125.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $117 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $116 to $123, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on ABT stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ABT shares from 118 to 122.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ABT stock performed recently?

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.51 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.34, while it was recorded at 109.77 for the last single week of trading, and 105.19 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.16 and a Gross Margin at +51.14. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.82.

Return on Total Capital for ABT is now 15.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.92. Additionally, ABT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] managed to generate an average of $60,043 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 2.80%.

Insider trade positions for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

There are presently around $144,969 million, or 76.20% of ABT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 155,480,794, which is approximately 0.594% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 137,935,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.4 billion in ABT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $8.57 billion in ABT stock with ownership of nearly -2.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abbott Laboratories stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,262 institutional holders increased their position in Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT] by around 57,295,372 shares. Additionally, 1,239 investors decreased positions by around 52,695,681 shares, while 379 investors held positions by with 1,188,312,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,298,303,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABT stock had 233 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,407,934 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 5,510,853 shares during the same period.