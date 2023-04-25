WeWork Inc. [WE] Revenue clocked in at $3.25 billion, down -67.02% YTD: What’s Next?

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] price surged by 4.80 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM that WeWork Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE.

The Company intends to cure the deficiency and return to compliance with NYSE listing standard.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (the “Company”), the leading global flexible space provider, today announced that on April 12, 2023, it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards because as of April 11, 2023, the average closing price of the Company’s Class A Common Stock (the “Common Stock”) was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The Notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company’s Common Stock from the NYSE.

A sum of 5679963 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.57M shares. WeWork Inc. shares reached a high of $0.489 and dropped to a low of $0.4567 until finishing in the latest session at $0.47.

The one-year WE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.17. The average equity rating for WE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WeWork Inc. [WE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $4.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for WeWork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

WE Stock Performance Analysis:

WeWork Inc. [WE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -44.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.27 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9570, while it was recorded at 0.4706 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5384 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WeWork Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeWork Inc. [WE] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.17 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. WeWork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.68.

Return on Total Capital for WE is now -5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.95. Additionally, WE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

WeWork Inc. [WE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $293 million, or 87.10% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 324,348,048, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 81,077,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.27 million in WE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $33.51 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly -0.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WeWork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 39,229,357 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 14,881,545 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 566,033,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 620,144,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,558,464 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,805,705 shares during the same period.