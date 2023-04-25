Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] traded at a low on 04/24/23, posting a -7.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.42. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Inclusive Corporate Culture Supports Indigenous STEM Professionals.

Stellantis named among top companies for recruiting and developing Indigenous STEM professionals by Winds of Change magazine.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7346987 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Stellantis N.V. stands at 1.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.34%.

The market cap for STLA stock reached $51.59 billion, with 3.14 billion shares outstanding and 2.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 7346987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $21.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72.

How has STLA stock performed recently?

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.05. With this latest performance, STLA shares dropped by -5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.69, while it was recorded at 17.82 for the last single week of trading, and 14.97 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74 and a Gross Margin at +18.58. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.35.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 22.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.71. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $61,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 3.59%.

Insider trade positions for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]

There are presently around $15,731 million, or 43.26% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.11% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 123,878,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in STLA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.21 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly 1.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 70,891,022 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 192,890,470 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 694,267,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 958,048,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,476,480 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 44,469,192 shares during the same period.