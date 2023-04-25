Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] closed the trading session at $0.72 on 04/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.705, while the highest price level was $0.81. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ocugen to Present at Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2023 Annual Meeting.

“We are thrilled to share more detail on our unique modifier gene therapy platform, as well as our novel biologics ophthalmic product pipeline with the professional community at ARVO,” commented Arun Upadhyay, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research, Development and Medical at Ocugen. “It is especially exciting to be at ARVO just following positive preliminary safety and efficacy results from the Phase 1/2 trial of OCU400 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. We look forward to highlighting this most recent news along with the work we are doing across our ophthalmology portfolio to combat hard-to-treat blindness diseases affecting millions of patients globally,” Dr. Upadhyay concluded.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.62 percent and weekly performance of -12.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.14M shares, OCGN reached to a volume of 7387666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on OCGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

OCGN stock trade performance evaluation

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.14. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9179, while it was recorded at 0.8149 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6347 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $71 million, or 37.90% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 30,121,024, which is approximately 15.818% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,061,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.84 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.32 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 1.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 12,745,531 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,960,141 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 72,282,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,988,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,562,142 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,015,025 shares during the same period.