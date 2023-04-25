Wall Street Analyst Initiated Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] gained 2.94% on the last trading session, reaching $4.91 price per share at the time. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Equitrans Midstream Q1 2023 Earnings and Conference Call.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings information on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and will also host a conference call with analysts and investors at 10:30 am (ET). A brief Q&A session for ETRN security analysts will immediately follow the results discussion.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Call Access: An audio live stream of the call will be available on the internet, and participants are encouraged to pre-register online, in advance of the call, at: ETRN Q1 2023 Webcast. A link to the audio live stream will be available on the Investors page of the ETRN’s website the day of the call.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation represents 433.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.12 billion with the latest information. ETRN stock price has been found in the range of $4.74 to $4.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, ETRN reached a trading volume of 5140219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $9.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on ETRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ETRN stock

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, ETRN shares dropped by -5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.66 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.62, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.35 for the last 200 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.32 and a Gross Margin at +63.79. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.84.

Return on Total Capital for ETRN is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 438.59. Additionally, ETRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 752.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] managed to generate an average of -$351,621 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation go to 22.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

There are presently around $1,986 million, or 96.60% of ETRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,729,117, which is approximately 5.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.48% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 49,236,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.75 million in ETRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $227.65 million in ETRN stock with ownership of nearly 2.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitrans Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN] by around 40,891,367 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 43,697,170 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 319,931,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,519,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETRN stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,539,651 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 13,870,836 shares during the same period.