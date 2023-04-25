Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] Revenue clocked in at $15.01 billion, up 3.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] price plunged by -5.49 percent to reach at -$0.82. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 10:12 PM that Vipshop Filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for three years ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2023. The annual report is available on the Company’s website at ir.vip.com. Holders of the Company’s securities may request a copy of the Company’s annual report free of charge according to the instructions provided on the Company’s website.

A sum of 6644405 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.80M shares. Vipshop Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $14.84 and dropped to a low of $13.805 until finishing in the latest session at $14.11.

The one-year VIPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.69. The average equity rating for VIPS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $16.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on VIPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78.

VIPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.90. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -7.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.21 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.74, while it was recorded at 15.00 for the last single week of trading, and 11.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vipshop Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +20.96. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.11.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

VIPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 13.22%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,993 million, or 72.00% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,566,556, which is approximately -3.966% of the company’s market cap and around 1.74% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 18,990,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.53 million in VIPS stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $283.51 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly -5.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 44,036,773 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 52,560,793 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 237,844,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,442,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,002,012 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 9,137,207 shares during the same period.