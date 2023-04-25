United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] is 16.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] loss -1.17% on the last trading session, reaching $43.93 price per share at the time. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM that United Airlines Announces First-Quarter Financial Results: Continues to See Strong Demand for Air Travel.

Generated record high quarterly operating cash flow of over $3 billion.

Achieved the lowest mainline flight and seat cancellation rates of any U.S. airline despite having the most flights impacted by weather.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. represents 327.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.55 billion with the latest information. UAL stock price has been found in the range of $43.265 to $44.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.67M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 5933557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $62.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Redburn analysts kept a Neutral rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 51.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for UAL stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.41, while it was recorded at 44.52 for the last single week of trading, and 42.05 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +8.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.64.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now 5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 540.89. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 488.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of $7,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. go to 59.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $9,386 million, or 60.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,156,084, which is approximately 3.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 24,070,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $765.03 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 3.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

309 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 30,222,175 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 15,324,068 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 165,619,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,165,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,195,134 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,336,908 shares during the same period.