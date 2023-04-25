SNDL Inc. [SNDL] Is Currently -1.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.55%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM that SNDL Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Record net revenue and net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2022.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“SNDL” or the “Company”) reported its financial and operational results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Liquor retail includes operations for the period of March 31, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and cannabis retail includes the operations of Nova Cannabis Inc. (“Nova”) retail stores for the period of March 31, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, SNDL stock dropped by -71.92%. The one-year SNDL Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.65. The average equity rating for SNDL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $377.88 million, with 260.70 million shares outstanding and 259.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, SNDL stock reached a trading volume of 7332573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SNDL Inc. [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $4.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $0.60 to $0.70. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for SNDL Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $0.40 to $0.65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Sell rating on SNDL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

SNDL Stock Performance Analysis:

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.55. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.63 for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6777, while it was recorded at 1.4740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2958 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SNDL Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SNDL Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.89 and a Gross Margin at -31.40. SNDL Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -410.46.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -9.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SNDL Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.52. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SNDL Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$316,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.SNDL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22 million, or 8.10% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,217,582, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.56% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 1,474,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.32 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 22.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SNDL Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 9,370,324 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,585,599 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 4,075,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,031,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,421,538 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 133,702 shares during the same period.