Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] Stock trading around $6.50 per share: What’s Next?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] traded at a high on 04/24/23, posting a 0.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.50. The company report on April 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Seres Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) (“Seres” or the “Company”), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that on April 5, 2023, the Compensation and Talent Committee of Seres’ board of directors granted inducement equity grants covering an aggregate of 22,000 shares of its common stock to three new employees, consisting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 11,000 shares of common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”), covering an aggregate of 11,000 shares of its common stock.

These stock options and inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of the Seres Therapeutics, Inc. 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4770362 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Seres Therapeutics Inc. stands at 9.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.58%.

The market cap for MCRB stock reached $805.55 million, with 125.17 million shares outstanding and 116.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, MCRB reached a trading volume of 4770362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $24 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MCRB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 113.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 72.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

How has MCRB stock performed recently?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, MCRB shares gained by 14.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.75 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.60, while it was recorded at 6.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.81 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.70. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.25.

Return on Total Capital for MCRB is now -33.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.42. Additionally, MCRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] managed to generate an average of -$196,931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]

There are presently around $676 million, or 85.80% of MCRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 23,117,045, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,688,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.36 million in MCRB stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $116.47 million in MCRB stock with ownership of nearly -2.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seres Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MCRB] by around 3,947,733 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,729,129 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 97,341,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,018,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCRB stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,210,434 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,310,652 shares during the same period.