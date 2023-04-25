Sabre Corporation [SABR] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $4

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] traded at a low on 04/24/23, posting a -2.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.67. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM that Sabre announces upcoming webcasts of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced plans to host a live webcast of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 26, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre’s website at investors.sabre.com, and a replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

Sabre also will host a live webcast of its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call on May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the forward outlook. The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre’s website at investors.sabre.com. A replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5236780 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sabre Corporation stands at 3.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.41%.

The market cap for SABR stock reached $1.22 billion, with 328.46 million shares outstanding and 324.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 5236780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $5.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

How has SABR stock performed recently?

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.16. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.68 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 5.84 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.14.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.61. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$58,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $1,284 million, or 109.16% of SABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,406,123, which is approximately 42.19% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,234,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.65 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $83.34 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 50,091,710 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 35,328,601 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 264,457,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,877,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,023,731 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 13,421,170 shares during the same period.