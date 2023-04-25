Rumble Inc. [RUM] is 54.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rumble Inc. [NASDAQ: RUM] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.60 during the day while it closed the day at $9.20. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Rumble Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on Rumble’s Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Rumble Inc. stock has also loss -1.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RUM stock has declined by -7.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.58% and gained 54.62% year-on date.

The market cap for RUM stock reached $2.64 billion, with 384.91 million shares outstanding and 76.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, RUM reached a trading volume of 4337090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rumble Inc. [RUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUM shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Rumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rumble Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

RUM stock trade performance evaluation

Rumble Inc. [RUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, RUM shares gained by 8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Rumble Inc. [RUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.93, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.80 for the last 200 days.

Rumble Inc. [RUM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rumble Inc. [RUM] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.56 and a Gross Margin at -15.02. Rumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.42.

Rumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.10 and a Current Ratio set at 22.10.

Rumble Inc. [RUM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $155 million, or 5.70% of RUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUM stocks are: CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. with ownership of 11,394,000, which is approximately 1.605% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,097,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.2 million in RUM stocks shares; and CRAFT VENTURES GP II, LLC, currently with $7.07 million in RUM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Rumble Inc. [NASDAQ:RUM] by around 5,704,704 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,894,186 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 9,293,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,892,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUM stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,024,580 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,518,570 shares during the same period.