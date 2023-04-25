Robert W. Baird lifts Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] price surged by 1.11 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Hims & Hers to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 8, 2023. The company will host a live conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 510-2630 for U.S. participants and (646) 960-0137 for international participants, referencing conference ID 1704296. A live audio webcast will be available at https://investors.forhims.com and will be archived for one year.

A sum of 4628587 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.42M shares. Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares reached a high of $12.235 and dropped to a low of $11.30 until finishing in the latest session at $11.81.

The one-year HIMS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.34. The average equity rating for HIMS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $11.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMS stock. On November 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HIMS shares from 7.50 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

HIMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.46. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 25.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.50 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.94, while it was recorded at 11.31 for the last single week of trading, and 7.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hims & Hers Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.00 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -20.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.70. Additionally, HIMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$100,888 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,476 million, or 58.20% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,320,410, which is approximately 1.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,396,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.78 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, currently with $120.57 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly 0.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 14,050,785 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 4,263,154 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 106,656,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,970,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,570,735 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,888,768 shares during the same period.