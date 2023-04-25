Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] moved down -22.68: Why It’s Important

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] closed the trading session at $0.07 on 04/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0555, while the highest price level was $0.089. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Powerbridge Technologies Invests in High-Performance Crypto Mining Equipment.

Powerbridge Technologies, a provider of multi-industry technology solutions (Nasdaq: PBTS), has announced its recent acquisition of 1,200 units of A1346 Avalon Bitcoin Miners. The investment aligns with the Company’s long-term strategy in the crypto market.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The A1346 Avalon Bitcoin Miners with a hash rate of 104TH/s, are known for their high performance, stability, and ease of use.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.70 percent and weekly performance of -25.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.89M shares, PBTS reached to a volume of 41484393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07.

PBTS stock trade performance evaluation

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.41. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -26.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.66 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0949, while it was recorded at 0.0851 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4717 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.28 and a Gross Margin at +33.39. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.11.

Return on Total Capital for PBTS is now -9.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.29. Additionally, PBTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] managed to generate an average of -$47,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.35% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 471,259, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.28% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 102,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $5000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 738,797 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 207,655 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 163,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 782,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 738,797 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 207,655 shares during the same period.