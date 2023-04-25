Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] moved down -6.26: Why It’s Important

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: PGY] traded at a low on 04/24/23, posting a -6.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.84. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Pagaya Receives $75 Million from Longstanding Investor Oak HC/FT to Accelerate M&A Strategy.

Leading fintech investor, Oak HC/FT, to support the next phase of growth for Pagaya’s differentiated platform on the heels of GIC’s increased investment and extended partnership.

Pagaya expects to deliver the high end or exceed its 1Q23 guidance ranges for Network Volume, Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6148827 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stands at 7.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.94%.

The market cap for PGY stock reached $568.83 million, with 681.07 million shares outstanding and 401.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, PGY reached a trading volume of 6148827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $2.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on PGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04.

How has PGY stock performed recently?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.91. With this latest performance, PGY shares dropped by -18.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.50 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0476, while it was recorded at 0.8981 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3925 for the last 200 days.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.96 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.11.

Return on Total Capital for PGY is now -41.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.35. Additionally, PGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.

Insider trade positions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]

There are presently around $195 million, or 54.70% of PGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGY stocks are: VIOLA VENTURES V.C. MANAGEMENT 4 LTD. with ownership of 98,109,329, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.07% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 63,001,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.61 million in PGY stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $35.07 million in PGY stock with ownership of nearly 4.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:PGY] by around 103,214,105 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 17,233,395 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 113,457,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,904,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,148,018 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 187,981 shares during the same period.