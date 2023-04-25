PacWest Bancorp [PACW] stock Upgrade by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $29

PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] price surged by 0.27 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on April 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Pacific Western Bank Releases 2022 ESG Report.

Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”), the primary subsidiary of PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW), announced today the release of its 2022 Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report, which is available at:.

A sum of 13361503 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.17M shares. PacWest Bancorp shares reached a high of $11.74 and dropped to a low of $11.202 until finishing in the latest session at $11.32.

The one-year PACW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.68. The average equity rating for PACW stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PacWest Bancorp [PACW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for PacWest Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $32 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for PacWest Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on PACW stock. On October 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PACW shares from 43 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PacWest Bancorp is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.35.

PACW Stock Performance Analysis:

PacWest Bancorp [PACW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.01. With this latest performance, PACW shares gained by 22.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.76, while it was recorded at 11.05 for the last single week of trading, and 23.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PacWest Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PacWest Bancorp [PACW] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.85. PacWest Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.41.

Return on Total Capital for PACW is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.36. Additionally, PACW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] managed to generate an average of $170,689 per employee.

PACW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PacWest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,201 million, or 95.30% of PACW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,591,315, which is approximately -3.097% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,107,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.05 million in PACW stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $119.89 million in PACW stock with ownership of nearly 0.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PacWest Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ:PACW] by around 9,881,899 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 12,352,510 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 83,899,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,133,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACW stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,902,767 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,484,851 shares during the same period.