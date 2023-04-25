NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $80

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] closed the trading session at $79.04 on 04/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.50, while the highest price level was $79.25. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 6:07 PM that CF Industries and NextEra Energy Resources announce a memorandum of understanding for a green hydrogen project in Oklahoma to support decarbonization of the agriculture supply chain.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., the world’s largest producer of ammonia, and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage, today announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a joint venture to develop a zero-carbon-intensity hydrogen project at CF Industries’ Verdigris Complex in Oklahoma.

The proposed project was included in the funding application submitted to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) this month by the HALO Hydrogen Hub, a three-state effort established by Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma to compete for funding from the DOE’s regional clean hydrogen hub program. CF Industries and NextEra Energy Resources anticipate that support for the project from the DOE program will be a key aspect of their evaluation process. A final investment decision has not been made for this project.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.45 percent and weekly performance of 0.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.14M shares, NEE reached to a volume of 5724656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $95.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $94 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 34.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE stock trade performance evaluation

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.29 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.66, while it was recorded at 78.80 for the last single week of trading, and 80.72 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.63. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.80%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $123,196 million, or 80.30% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 192,398,222, which is approximately 1.662% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,414,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.57 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.95 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -0.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,260 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 68,758,007 shares. Additionally, 1,016 investors decreased positions by around 57,045,472 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 1,432,856,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,558,659,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,798,245 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 4,924,379 shares during the same period.