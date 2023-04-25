Netcapital Inc. [NCPL] is 1.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Netcapital Inc. [NASDAQ: NCPL] surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.8899 during the day while it closed the day at $1.52. The company report on March 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Netcapital Named “Best Crowdfunding Platform” at FinTech Breakthrough Awards for Second Consecutive Year.

Netcapital Funding Portal selected from over 4,000 nominations across a range of FinTech categories.

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today was named “Best Crowdfunding Platform” for the funding portal netcapital.com at the 7th Annual 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, a premier awards program founded to recognize FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world. The 2023 award marks Netcapital’s second consecutive win in this category.

Netcapital Inc. stock has also gained 47.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NCPL stock has inclined by 15.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.58% and gained 1.33% year-on date.

The market cap for NCPL stock reached $9.48 million, with 5.17 million shares outstanding and 2.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.18K shares, NCPL reached a trading volume of 5836801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netcapital Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

NCPL stock trade performance evaluation

Netcapital Inc. [NCPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.56. With this latest performance, NCPL shares gained by 44.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.07 for Netcapital Inc. [NCPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1087, while it was recorded at 1.0466 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9232 for the last 200 days.

Netcapital Inc. [NCPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netcapital Inc. [NCPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.81 and a Gross Margin at +29.32. Netcapital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.92.

Return on Total Capital for NCPL is now -4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Netcapital Inc. [NCPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.42. Additionally, NCPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.69.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Netcapital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Netcapital Inc. [NCPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.90% of NCPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCPL stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,254,110, which is approximately 185.044% of the company’s market cap and around 31.30% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 100,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88000.0 in NCPL stocks shares; and WINTHROP ADVISORY GROUP LLC, currently with $41000.0 in NCPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Netcapital Inc. [NASDAQ:NCPL] by around 959,860 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 51,580 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 436,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,447,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCPL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,719 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 49,635 shares during the same period.