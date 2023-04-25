Needham lifts IonQ Inc. [IONQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] plunged by -$0.41 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.34 during the day while it closed the day at $5.84. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that IonQ to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, after the financial markets close.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

IonQ will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern time that same day to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-407-4018 (domestic) or 201-689-8471 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website here, or directly here.

IonQ Inc. stock has also loss -10.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IONQ stock has inclined by 29.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.19% and gained 69.28% year-on date.

The market cap for IONQ stock reached $1.15 billion, with 199.14 million shares outstanding and 175.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 4678012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for IonQ Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 103.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

IONQ stock trade performance evaluation

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.84. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 20.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 6.17 for the last single week of trading, and 5.14 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IonQ Inc. [IONQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $529 million, or 46.50% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,115,608, which is approximately 10.858% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 14,614,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.34 million in IONQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $53.64 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly 5.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IonQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 8,921,036 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 15,692,466 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 60,069,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,683,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,910,420 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,051,507 shares during the same period.