MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Is Currently -0.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.10% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.40%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 9:30 AM that MoneyGram Announces Seth Ross as Chief Digital Officer.

Ross will lead the Company’s direct-to-consumer business and global digital strategy.

This announcement comes as digital transactions now account for over 50% of the Company’s money transfer business.

Over the last 12 months, MGI stock dropped by -1.26%. The one-year MoneyGram International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.73. The average equity rating for MGI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.00 billion, with 96.70 million shares outstanding and 89.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, MGI stock reached a trading volume of 5711477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.41.

MGI Stock Performance Analysis:

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, MGI shares dropped by -3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.89 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MoneyGram International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.03 and a Gross Margin at +43.37. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now 19.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 121.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of $10,734 per employee.

MGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 19.50%.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $878 million, or 89.60% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,954,960, which is approximately 8.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SAND GROVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 6,846,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.56 million in MGI stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $59.49 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 16,714,101 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 12,904,496 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 56,750,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,368,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,390,473 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,857,659 shares during the same period.