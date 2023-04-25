MetLife Inc. [MET] Stock trading around $60.41 per share: What’s Next?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] traded at a high on 04/24/23, posting a 0.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.41. The company report on April 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2023 Results.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will hold its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 9-10 a.m. (ET). The call will follow MetLife’s issuance of its first quarter 2023 earnings news release and First Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after the market closes. The news release and First Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement will also be available on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com).

The conference call will be available live via telephone and the internet. To listen via telephone, dial 877-692-8955 (U.S.) or 234-720-6979 (outside the U.S.). The participant access code is 2510803. To listen to the conference call via the internet, click the link to the webcast on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com). Those who want to listen to the call via telephone or the internet should dial in or go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and/or download and install any necessary audio software.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4414517 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MetLife Inc. stands at 1.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.87%.

The market cap for MET stock reached $47.28 billion, with 783.70 million shares outstanding and 659.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 4414517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MetLife Inc. [MET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $86 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 70 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.07.

How has MET stock performed recently?

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 11.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.09, while it was recorded at 60.90 for the last single week of trading, and 67.17 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.63.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 1.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.14. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $56,422 per employee.

Earnings analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 4.79%.

Insider trade positions for MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $34,162 million, or 75.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,519,588, which is approximately -1.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,515,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.34 billion in MET stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.22 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 573 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 26,761,694 shares. Additionally, 597 investors decreased positions by around 34,955,132 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 506,033,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 567,750,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,072,082 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,758,838 shares during the same period.