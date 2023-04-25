Market cap of WW International Inc. [WW] reaches 600.94M – now what?

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] loss -10.98% or -0.93 points to close at $7.54 with a heavy trading volume of 7576295 shares. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM that WW International, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

WeightWatchers will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. During the conference call, Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer, and Heather Stark, Interim Principal Financial Officer, will discuss the first quarter 2023 results and answer questions from the investment community.

It opened the trading session at $8.425, the shares rose to $8.50 and dropped to $7.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WW points out that the company has recorded 87.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -129.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.92M shares, WW reached to a volume of 7576295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WW International Inc. [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $7.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2023, representing the official price target for WW International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on WW stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WW shares from 40 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 8.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for WW stock

WW International Inc. [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, WW shares gained by 77.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.04 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.97, while it was recorded at 8.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc. [WW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

WW International Inc. [WW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WW International Inc. [WW]

There are presently around $482 million, or 83.40% of WW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 14,818,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,738,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.02 million in WW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $46.58 million in WW stock with ownership of nearly -26.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WW International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW] by around 6,489,428 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 7,189,018 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 43,232,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,910,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WW stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,873,001 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,896,519 shares during the same period.