Market cap of U Power Limited Ordinary Shares [UCAR] reaches 2.04B – now what?

U Power Limited Ordinary Shares [NASDAQ: UCAR] traded at a low on 04/24/23, posting a -10.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.03. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that U Power Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

U Power Limited (Nasdaq: UCAR) (the “Company” or “U Power”), a vehicle sourcing services provider with a vision to becoming a comprehensive EV battery power solution provider in China, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,416,667 ordinary shares at a public price of US$6.00 per ordinary share. The gross proceeds of the Offering were approximately US$14.50 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other offering expenses. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 20, 2023, under the symbol “UCAR.”.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for developing and marketing UOTTA-powered EVs, manufacturing and developing UOTTA-powered battery-swapping stations, developing and upgrading UOTTA technologies, and working capital purposes.

The market cap for UCAR stock reached $2.04 billion, with 52.50 million shares outstanding and 7.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, UCAR reached a trading volume of 7245878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U Power Limited Ordinary Shares [UCAR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for U Power Limited Ordinary Shares is set at 35.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1198.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has UCAR stock performed recently?

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

U Power Limited Ordinary Shares [UCAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U Power Limited Ordinary Shares [UCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -561.19 and a Gross Margin at -29.31. U Power Limited Ordinary Shares’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -516.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.14.

U Power Limited Ordinary Shares’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.