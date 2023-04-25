Market cap of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO] reaches 19.09M – now what?

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TMPO] gained 14.29% on the last trading session, reaching $0.80 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Tempo Automation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Optimum Design Associates Extending Its Accelerated Manufacturing Platform to Electronic Design Services.

“This acquisition will be a significant step toward our vision of transforming the speed and quality of electronics prototyping,” said Joy Weiss, CEO of Tempo Automation. “As onshore electronics development and manufacturing continues to grow, the need for innovation in the end-to-end automation sector grows as well. Our industry has been fragmented and siloed, so we designed Tempo’s Accelerated Manufacturing Platform as a hub for industry consolidation and vertical integration.”.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. represents 26.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.09 million with the latest information. TMPO stock price has been found in the range of $0.751 to $1.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 130.46K shares, TMPO reached a trading volume of 36078794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMPO shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58.

Trading performance analysis for TMPO stock

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.93. With this latest performance, TMPO shares dropped by -15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.83 for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9803, while it was recorded at 0.6856 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7556 for the last 200 days.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -392.08 and a Gross Margin at +10.90. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1202.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.48.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO]

There are presently around $5 million, or 4.70% of TMPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMPO stocks are: POINT72 PRIVATE INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 5,350,999, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.00% of the total institutional ownership; CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., holding 805,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in TMPO stocks shares; and LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, currently with $0.18 million in TMPO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:TMPO] by around 7,102,549 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,165,725 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 948,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,319,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMPO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,100,448 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,164,837 shares during the same period.