Market cap of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] reaches 16.66M – now what?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] loss -5.88% on the last trading session, reaching $0.11 price per share at the time. The company report on April 3, 2023 at 5:20 PM that Novo Integrated Sciences Reports Fiscal Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of multiple patient and consumer touchpoints providing services and product innovation, today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022.

Robert Mattacchione, the Company’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “The Company’s fiscal year 2022 revenue increase of 26% compared to fiscal year 2021 revenue includes an adjustment, from gross sales to net sales, reducing Novo’s total reflected fiscal year 2022 3rd quarter outsourced product sales by approximately $9.4m. The Company elected to apply the adjustment based on the inconsistent and sporadic nature of outsourced product sales and the significant capital required to support the sales cycle. The Company remains committed to the commercialization of its proprietary product offerings and the expansion and delivery of its essential services and solutions to the rapidly evolving fundamental transformation of how non-catastrophic healthcare is delivered both now and in the future. Specific to increasing the Company’s cash position, management is primarily focused on raising capital through non-dilutive structures and solutions.”.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. represents 29.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.66 million with the latest information. NVOS stock price has been found in the range of $0.1052 to $0.1131.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.64M shares, NVOS reached a trading volume of 5733476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for NVOS stock

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.71. With this latest performance, NVOS shares dropped by -9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1252, while it was recorded at 0.1187 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6425 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of NVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,526,713, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.92% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,494,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in NVOS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $25000.0 in NVOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NVOS] by around 4,418,506 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 113,432 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 217,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,749,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVOS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,406,618 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 23,381 shares during the same period.