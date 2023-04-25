Market cap of Gold Fields Limited [GFI] reaches 13.81B – now what?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.41 at the close of the session, down -0.32%. The company report on March 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM that GOLD FIELDS PUBLISHES ITS SUITE OF ANNUAL REPORTS.

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) today published its suite of annual reports on its website for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

Gold Fields’ suite of annual reports includes the Integrated Annual Report 2022 (IAR), the statutory Annual Financial Report 2022 (AFR), including the Governance Report, containing the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, the Notice to Shareholders of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the 2022 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Supplement and the 2022 Climate Change Report. The relevant documents will also be posted to shareholders on or about 4 April 2023. Gold Fields has also filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the US Securities Exchange Commission and published the Form 20-F on its website.

Gold Fields Limited stock is now 48.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GFI Stock saw the intraday high of $15.655 and lowest of $15.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.88, which means current price is +73.34% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, GFI reached a trading volume of 5119547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $13.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on GFI stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GFI shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 44.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has GFI stock performed recently?

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 24.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.77 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.95, while it was recorded at 15.36 for the last single week of trading, and 10.20 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.82 and a Gross Margin at +37.21. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.59.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 24.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.02. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $1,829,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Limited go to 8.50%.

Insider trade positions for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 18,980,619 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 60,157,076 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 127,961,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,098,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,269,748 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 27,864,747 shares during the same period.