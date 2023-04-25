Market cap of Aclarion Inc. [ACON] reaches 10.73M – now what?

Aclarion Inc. [NASDAQ: ACON] jumped around 0.54 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.28 at the close of the session, up 73.00%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Aclarion Announces Publication of 2YR Outcomes in Groundbreaking Clinical Trial.

Success rate at 2 years for discogenic low back pain surgeries was 85% for patients whose treatment strategy was consistent with Nociscan-identified discs, a 22 percentage point improvement over patients whose treatment strategy was inconsistent with Nociscan-identified discs (85% vs. 63%; p=0.07).

Nociscan is the first augmented intelligence platform to measure pain biomarkers in the lumbar spine.

Aclarion Inc. stock is now 120.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACON Stock saw the intraday high of $2.37 and lowest of $1.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.05, which means current price is +204.76% above from all time high which was touched on 04/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.20K shares, ACON reached a trading volume of 77515373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aclarion Inc. [ACON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACON shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclarion Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 177.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has ACON stock performed recently?

Aclarion Inc. [ACON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.04. With this latest performance, ACON shares gained by 55.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.88 for Aclarion Inc. [ACON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7493, while it was recorded at 0.8701 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8303 for the last 200 days.

Aclarion Inc. [ACON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclarion Inc. [ACON] shares currently have an operating margin of -10090.85 and a Gross Margin at -328.36. Aclarion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12582.79.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aclarion Inc. [ACON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.26. Additionally, ACON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aclarion Inc. [ACON] managed to generate an average of -$1,086,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aclarion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Aclarion Inc. [ACON]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.90% of ACON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACON stocks are: FRONTIER WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 64,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 15,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in ACON stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $12000.0 in ACON stock with ownership of nearly 9.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aclarion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Aclarion Inc. [NASDAQ:ACON] by around 66,254 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 127,296 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 96,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACON stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,400 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 118,783 shares during the same period.