Market Analysts see Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] falling to $135. Time to buy?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.31% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.47%. The company report on March 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Valero Energy Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on April 27, 2023.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it will host a conference call on April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2023 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may join the webcast on Valero’s Investor Relations website at investorvalero.com.

Over the last 12 months, VLO stock rose by 14.38%. The one-year Valero Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.85. The average equity rating for VLO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.37 billion, with 380.00 million shares outstanding and 365.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, VLO stock reached a trading volume of 5264515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $159.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $176, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on VLO stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts increased their price target for VLO shares from 135 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.75 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.53, while it was recorded at 122.82 for the last single week of trading, and 124.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valero Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.17. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Total Capital for VLO is now 46.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.00. Additionally, VLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] managed to generate an average of $1,178,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.94.Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,106 million, or 82.50% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,829,124, which is approximately 0.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,761,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.41 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.35 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 614 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 12,942,414 shares. Additionally, 637 investors decreased positions by around 22,679,929 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 265,264,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,887,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,632,346 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,821,469 shares during the same period.