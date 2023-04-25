Market Analysts see PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] gaining to $113. Time to buy?

PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] traded at a low on 04/24/23, posting a -3.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $66.75. The company report on March 20, 2023 at 6:30 AM that PDD Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8839662 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PDD Holdings Inc. stands at 2.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.33%.

The market cap for PDD stock reached $84.96 billion, with 1.27 billion shares outstanding and 911.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.27M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 8839662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $107.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $66 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for PDD Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.04.

How has PDD stock performed recently?

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.51 for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.67, while it was recorded at 69.20 for the last single week of trading, and 72.54 for the last 200 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. PDD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98.

PDD Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc. go to 40.82%.

Insider trade positions for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]

Positions in PDD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 68,859,540 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 41,021,958 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 222,585,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 332,467,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,555,660 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 13,197,793 shares during the same period.