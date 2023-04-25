Market Analysts see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: IDYA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 35.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.17%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM that IDEAYA Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA) today announced that it intends to offer and sell up to $150 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, IDEAYA intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $22.5 million of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, IDYA stock rose by 91.13%. The one-year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.38. The average equity rating for IDYA stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $956.07 million, with 48.21 million shares outstanding and 47.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 363.59K shares, IDYA stock reached a trading volume of 6997000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDYA shares is $26.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2023, representing the official price target for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on IDYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.73.

IDYA Stock Performance Analysis:

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.17. With this latest performance, IDYA shares gained by 42.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.66 for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.68, while it was recorded at 15.90 for the last single week of trading, and 15.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -122.72 and a Gross Margin at +95.87. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.17.

Return on Total Capital for IDYA is now -18.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.00. Additionally, IDYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] managed to generate an average of -$569,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $687 million, or 94.00% of IDYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDYA stocks are: LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,900,000, which is approximately -5.683% of the company’s market cap and around 1.72% of the total institutional ownership; AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,824,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.1 million in IDYA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $52.8 million in IDYA stock with ownership of nearly 32.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:IDYA] by around 4,548,084 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,923,910 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 37,534,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,006,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDYA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 472,790 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 576,030 shares during the same period.