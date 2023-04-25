Market Analysts see Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] traded at a high on 04/24/23, posting a 0.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $86.09. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Activision Blizzard to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 27, 2023.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) intends to release its first quarter 2023 results after the close of the market on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

As announced on January 18, 2022, Microsoft plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and completion of regulatory review. The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both Activision Blizzard and Microsoft and by Activision Blizzard’s stockholders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8067529 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Activision Blizzard Inc. stands at 0.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.92%.

The market cap for ATVI stock reached $67.55 billion, with 785.00 million shares outstanding and 775.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 8067529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $92.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

How has ATVI stock performed recently?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.11 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.04, while it was recorded at 85.65 for the last single week of trading, and 77.36 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.19. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 7.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.04. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $116,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 11.77%.

Insider trade positions for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $54,474 million, or 83.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,897,641, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,308,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.82 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $4.51 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -12.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 666 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 66,463,204 shares. Additionally, 549 investors decreased positions by around 61,994,953 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 508,446,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 636,904,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,972,081 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 4,387,461 shares during the same period.