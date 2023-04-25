Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Is Currently -1.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.01% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.52%. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Kosmos Energy to Host First Quarter 2023 Results and Webcast on May 9, 2023.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule for its first quarter 2023 results:.

Earnings Release: Tuesday, May 9, 2023, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.

Over the last 12 months, KOS stock dropped by -1.30%. The one-year Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.42. The average equity rating for KOS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.20 billion, with 455.91 million shares outstanding and 443.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, KOS stock reached a trading volume of 4904913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $10.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Peel Hunt have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Add, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $10 to $9.60. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on KOS stock. On August 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KOS shares from 8.30 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.16 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.37, while it was recorded at 7.10 for the last single week of trading, and 6.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kosmos Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.18. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.02.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now 35.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 285.09. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of $959,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,756 million, or 94.20% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 68,381,180, which is approximately 0.022% of the company’s market cap and around 2.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,478,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.98 million in KOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $167.19 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly 6.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 36,231,235 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 34,672,706 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 327,971,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,875,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,058,606 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 6,535,907 shares during the same period.