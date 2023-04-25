KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Visa Inc. [V] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.31%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Visa She’s Next Grant Program Returns to Support Women Owned Small Businesses.

Women entrepreneurs are invited to apply for the opportunity to receive a $10,000 CAD grant, customized coaching, and mentorship to grow their small business; applications are open today until May 15.

Today, Visa Canada announced the return of its She’s Next Grant Program for the fifth time. The initiative aims to support women-owned small businesses in Canada through funding, customized coaching, and mentorship. Starting today until May 15, women entrepreneurs in any sector can apply for the opportunity to receive one of 10 $10,000 CAD grants, and access to an accelerated mentorship program through York University.

Over the last 12 months, V stock rose by 7.54%. The one-year Visa Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.48. The average equity rating for V stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $479.80 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, V stock reached a trading volume of 9100368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $262.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $270 to $260, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on V stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 230 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 33.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.75 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.35, while it was recorded at 233.52 for the last single week of trading, and 210.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.38 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.91.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 33.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.56. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $552,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

V Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 14.14%.

Visa Inc. [V] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $365,736 million, or 98.90% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 147,356,830, which is approximately 1.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,903,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.23 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.46 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -0.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,617 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 55,104,780 shares. Additionally, 1,542 investors decreased positions by around 57,082,724 shares, while 355 investors held positions by with 1,450,454,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,562,642,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 297 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,425,542 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 4,987,771 shares during the same period.