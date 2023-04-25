Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Is Currently 0.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $35.61 during the day while it closed the day at $35.36. The company report on April 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Keurig Dr Pepper to Report First Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (833) 629-0615 within the United States or Canada and (412) 317-1824 internationally and referencing the Keurig Dr Pepper call. A replay of the call will be available, beginning April 27, 2023 at approximately 11:00 AM (ET) until May 11, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and referencing the conference ID: 7814809.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock has also loss -0.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KDP stock has inclined by 1.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.15% and lost -0.84% year-on date.

The market cap for KDP stock reached $50.04 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 886.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.68M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 7252908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $39.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $40 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on KDP stock. On September 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KDP shares from 39 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 35.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KDP stock trade performance evaluation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.15, while it was recorded at 35.39 for the last single week of trading, and 36.73 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,895 million, or 54.10% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,957,583, which is approximately 5.439% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,223,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.81 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly -0.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 66,102,044 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 58,334,139 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 637,251,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 761,687,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,322,558 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,808,745 shares during the same period.