Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] – find out why.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $56.55 during the day while it closed the day at $55.86. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM that FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend.

FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 23, 2023, to shareholders of record as of close of business on June 9, 2023.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock has also loss -3.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FIS stock has declined by -25.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.03% and lost -17.67% year-on date.

The market cap for FIS stock reached $33.09 billion, with 592.00 million shares outstanding and 587.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 5842746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $79.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $73 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $75, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on FIS stock. On February 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FIS shares from 85 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FIS stock trade performance evaluation

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.28, while it was recorded at 56.22 for the last single week of trading, and 74.65 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +39.29. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.09.

Return on Total Capital for FIS is now 4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.51. Additionally, FIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] managed to generate an average of -$242,319 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 1.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,020 million, or 93.50% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,169,956, which is approximately 5.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,045,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 billion in FIS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.5 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly -3.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 498 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 88,837,352 shares. Additionally, 557 investors decreased positions by around 79,326,897 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 383,002,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 551,167,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,379,200 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 28,829,228 shares during the same period.