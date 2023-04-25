Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] fell -6.34% so far this year. What now?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] price plunged by -1.29 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Invesco Canada announces cash distributions for its ETFs.

Invesco Canada Ltd. (“Invesco”) today announced the April 2023 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on April 27, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on May 5, 2023.

A sum of 5176273 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.25M shares. Invesco Ltd. shares reached a high of $17.145 and dropped to a low of $16.615 until finishing in the latest session at $16.85.

The one-year IVZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.86. The average equity rating for IVZ stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $17.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $19 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on IVZ stock. On October 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IVZ shares from 13 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 44.36.

IVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.84, while it was recorded at 17.20 for the last single week of trading, and 17.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invesco Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.91 and a Gross Margin at +64.85. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.55.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 4.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.25. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $106,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

IVZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 10.54%.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,387 million, or 92.20% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 55,758,634, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,650,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $898.74 million in IVZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $771.98 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 4.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 13,765,651 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 18,113,688 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 283,691,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,571,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,717,534 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,077,999 shares during the same period.