IN8bio Inc. [INAB] moved up 185.71: Why It’s Important

IN8bio Inc. [NASDAQ: INAB] traded at a high on 04/24/23, posting a 185.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.00. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that IN8bio Presents Positive, New INB-100 Data Showing Long-term Complete Remissions and Elevated Gamma-Delta T Cells in 100% of Evaluable Treated Leukemia Patients at EBMT 2023.

INB-100 treatment has achieved durable 100% complete remission (CR) in treated patients, including high-risk acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients and a patient with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who had failed 4 prior lines of therapy, including CAR-T, with all evaluable patients remaining alive at last assessment and one patient out beyond 3 years.

The latest data shows that allogeneic gamma-delta T cell expansion and persistence continued up to 180 days post-treatment, marking the first-ever demonstration of this type of response in an allogeneic cellular therapy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 167371311 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IN8bio Inc. stands at 23.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.48%.

The market cap for INAB stock reached $79.71 million, with 24.55 million shares outstanding and 18.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 80.93K shares, INAB reached a trading volume of 167371311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IN8bio Inc. [INAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INAB shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for IN8bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IN8bio Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has INAB stock performed recently?

IN8bio Inc. [INAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 132.56. With this latest performance, INAB shares gained by 152.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.37 for IN8bio Inc. [INAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4500, while it was recorded at 1.5200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9400 for the last 200 days.

IN8bio Inc. [INAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.79.

IN8bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for IN8bio Inc. [INAB]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.30% of INAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INAB stocks are: VOSS CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 338,019, which is approximately -9.998% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; STONEGATE INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 232,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in INAB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.18 million in INAB stock with ownership of nearly -0.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IN8bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in IN8bio Inc. [NASDAQ:INAB] by around 54,237 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 128,504 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,025,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,208,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INAB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,426 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 80,653 shares during the same period.