ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $8

ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ: IBRX] traded at a low on 04/24/23, posting a -8.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.44. The company report on February 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ImmunityBio to Present ‘Quality of life in QUILT 3.032 study: Patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) receiving IL-15R⍺Fc superagonist N-803 plus BCG’ at ASCO GU.

A positive difference in physical function in responders versus non-responders was noted.

The study indicates a favorable risk/benefit ratio and quality of life following N-803 plus BCG is comparable to BCG alone.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6282474 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ImmunityBio Inc. stands at 15.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.38%.

The market cap for IBRX stock reached $908.73 million, with 403.64 million shares outstanding and 83.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, IBRX reached a trading volume of 6282474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4543.65.

How has IBRX stock performed recently?

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.41. With this latest performance, IBRX shares gained by 67.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.09, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.21 for the last 200 days.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -146090.42 and a Gross Margin at -9980.00. ImmunityBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -173569.58.

Additionally, IBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 260.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 200.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] managed to generate an average of -$574,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ImmunityBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc. go to -1.70%.

Insider trade positions for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]

There are presently around $142 million, or 10.30% of IBRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,255,246, which is approximately 2.175% of the company’s market cap and around 72.71% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 7,609,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.39 million in IBRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.81 million in IBRX stock with ownership of nearly 12.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunityBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ:IBRX] by around 16,670,982 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,132,327 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 33,291,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,095,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBRX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,046,517 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,659,053 shares during the same period.