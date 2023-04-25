HP Inc. [HPQ] is 9.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] price plunged by -0.03 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on March 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM that HP Leads in Hybrid Work with Future-Ready Portfolio.

Powerful collaboration and productivity from commercial PCs, workstations, peripherals, and services that deliver exceptional experiences from anywhere.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A sum of 4656529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.29M shares. HP Inc. shares reached a high of $29.72 and dropped to a low of $29.25 until finishing in the latest session at $29.47.

The one-year HPQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.1.

Guru’s Opinion on HP Inc. [HPQ]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. On September 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 50 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 27.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HPQ Stock Performance Analysis:

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.07, while it was recorded at 30.00 for the last single week of trading, and 29.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.21 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.16.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 54.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.41. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc. [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $55,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HPQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.61%.

HP Inc. [HPQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,971 million, or 83.70% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 104,476,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 93,653,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.66 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -0.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 412 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 38,058,453 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 54,474,230 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 686,668,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 779,200,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,831,528 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 7,042,583 shares during the same period.