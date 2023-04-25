Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $7

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] traded at a high on 04/24/23, posting a 0.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.00. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 9:20 AM that HanesBrands’ Upcycle Project is Reducing Waste While Creating Jobs.

HanesBrands associates in Surin, Thailand, are dedicated to making meaningful changes for the planet and local communities. Through its new upcycle program, HanesBrands associates in Surin work with local vendors to turn excess materials into products that are sold by the local community. This project keeps 240 tons of waste out of landfills per year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5180146 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hanesbrands Inc. stands at 2.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.39%.

The market cap for HBI stock reached $1.73 billion, with 349.97 million shares outstanding and 345.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.98M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 5180146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $5.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $13 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBI shares from 18 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has HBI stock performed recently?

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 7.42 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.17 and a Gross Margin at +35.46. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.10.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 12.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,027.21. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 988.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of -$2,572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to -13.60%.

Insider trade positions for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

There are presently around $1,447 million, or 87.00% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,853,310, which is approximately 5.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,011,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.66 million in HBI stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $115.33 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 12.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 40,742,512 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 34,796,858 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 216,093,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,633,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,804,350 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 17,955,568 shares during the same period.