Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $6

Getty Images Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GETY] gained 31.03% on the last trading session, reaching $6.63 price per share at the time. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that TRILLIUM CAPITAL ISSSUES PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE GETTY IMAGES FOR $10 PER SHARE.

Today, Trillium Capital LLC announced a non-binding proposal to acquire Getty Images Holding, Inc. (NYSE: GETY) (“Getty” or the “Company”) for $10 per share in cash.

The principals of Trillium Capital LLC own hundreds of thousands of shares of common stock and common stock equivalents of Getty. Our non-binding proposal is contingent upon a number of things. These include immediate engagement by the Board of Directors of Getty (the “Board”), completion of satisfactory due diligence, obtaining satisfactory financing arrangements, entering a satisfactory purchase & sale contract, filing and completion of all regulatory matters related to our non-binding proposal and approval of shareholders, to name a few things. We may require other things to complete our non-binding proposal that we will determine at our sole discretion.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. represents 396.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.82 billion with the latest information. GETY stock price has been found in the range of $6.5004 to $8.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 425.39K shares, GETY reached a trading volume of 26689039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GETY shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GETY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Getty Images Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $8, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on GETY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Getty Images Holdings Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GETY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for GETY stock

Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, GETY shares gained by 64.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GETY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.08 for Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 5.98 for the last single week of trading.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.81 and a Gross Margin at +62.41. Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.37.

Return on Total Capital for GETY is now 14.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.47. Additionally, GETY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 270.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY] managed to generate an average of -$45,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY]

There are presently around $875 million, or 41.50% of GETY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GETY stocks are: KOCH INDUSTRIES INC with ownership of 80,499,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 68.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 78,921,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $399.34 million in GETY stocks shares; and CARLYLE GROUP INC., currently with $60.23 million in GETY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Getty Images Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Getty Images Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GETY] by around 13,222,703 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 530,730 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 159,133,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,886,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GETY stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,614,019 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 448,689 shares during the same period.