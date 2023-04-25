Geron Corporation [GERN] gain 9.50% so far this year. What now?

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.75% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.27%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today reported that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 1,684,220 shares of Geron common stock as inducements to newly hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on April 19, 2023 at an exercise price of $2.49 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. Stock options representing an aggregate of 1,586,000 shares have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment for the respective employees and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. Stock options representing an aggregate of 98,220 shares have a 10-year term and vest in full upon achievement of certain regulatory milestones, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. All of the stock options were granted as material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreements covering the grants and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

Over the last 12 months, GERN stock rose by 86.62%. The one-year Geron Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.25. The average equity rating for GERN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.27 billion, with 381.16 million shares outstanding and 380.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, GERN stock reached a trading volume of 7570070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2112.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

GERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Geron Corporation [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.27. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 16.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.76 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23246.64 and a Gross Margin at -45.64. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23808.89.

Return on Total Capital for GERN is now -87.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, GERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geron Corporation [GERN] managed to generate an average of -$1,326,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

GERN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Geron Corporation [GERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $559 million, or 50.50% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,261,135, which is approximately 2.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 19,712,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.63 million in GERN stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $51.48 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly 26.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 45,368,215 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 25,982,381 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 137,867,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,218,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,597,828 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,629,267 shares during the same period.