General Electric Company [GE] gain 53.17% so far this year. What now?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] price surged by 0.64 percent to reach at $0.64. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 11:22 AM that GE Aerospace signs F-35 Avionics and Power services agreement.

Global Performance-Based Logistics underpins affordability.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

GE Aerospace has signed an agreement with Lockheed Martin to support avionics and electrical power systems on the F-35 globally.

A sum of 6244186 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.32M shares. General Electric Company shares reached a high of $100.77 and dropped to a low of $99.58 until finishing in the latest session at $100.15.

The one-year GE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.35. The average equity rating for GE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $102.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $93 to $98, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 28.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.21 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.43, while it was recorded at 99.38 for the last single week of trading, and 69.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.80. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 5.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.54. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $5,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 24.60%.

General Electric Company [GE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77,733 million, or 71.90% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 102,093,162, which is approximately 12.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,785,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.64 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.75 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 3.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 648 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 50,112,374 shares. Additionally, 801 investors decreased positions by around 44,074,363 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 686,973,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 781,159,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,855,288 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 3,964,459 shares during the same period.