Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] is 22.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ: FTEK] gained 26.83% or 0.33 points to close at $1.56 with a heavy trading volume of 8902219 shares. The company report on March 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Fuel Tech Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control, and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“We achieved our highest annual revenue since 2019, maintained tight expense control, and made significant progress towards commercializing our Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGITM) technology business segment with respect to technology, market development, and leadership,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. “We ended the year in a strong financial position, with $32.7 million in cash and investments, and no long-term debt.

It opened the trading session at $1.44, the shares rose to $1.83 and dropped to $1.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTEK points out that the company has recorded 33.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 49.85K shares, FTEK reached to a volume of 8902219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTEK shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTEK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Fuel Tech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Brean Murray raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2012, representing the official price target for Fuel Tech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $8, while Avondale kept a Mkt Outperform rating on FTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuel Tech Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for FTEK stock

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.87. With this latest performance, FTEK shares gained by 28.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.23 for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3037, while it was recorded at 1.2960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3317 for the last 200 days.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.67 and a Gross Margin at +43.22. Fuel Tech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.35.

Return on Total Capital for FTEK is now -3.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.60. Additionally, FTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] managed to generate an average of -$21,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Fuel Tech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuel Tech Inc. go to 12.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]

There are presently around $9 million, or 17.60% of FTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTEK stocks are: GRACE & WHITE INC /NY with ownership of 1,713,933, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 22.17% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 822,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in FTEK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.21 million in FTEK stock with ownership of nearly 0.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fuel Tech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ:FTEK] by around 287,787 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 48,687 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 5,155,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,491,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTEK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,806 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 24,444 shares during the same period.