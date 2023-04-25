For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.76%. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Teva to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results at 8 a.m. ET on May 10, 2023.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that it will issue a press release on its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET. Following the release, Teva will conduct a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

In order to participate, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

Over the last 12 months, TEVA stock dropped by -10.98%. The one-year Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.9. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.38 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.15M shares, TEVA stock reached a trading volume of 5128122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.08 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.24, while it was recorded at 8.42 for the last single week of trading, and 9.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.78.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.21. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$214,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 3.60%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Insider Position Details

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 40,813,399 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 50,240,707 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 464,674,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 555,728,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,053,439 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 12,620,359 shares during the same period.