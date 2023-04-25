For Oracle Corporation [ORCL], Analyst sees a rise to $105. What next?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $96.075 during the day while it closed the day at $95.44. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Global Study: 70% of Business Leaders Would Prefer a Robot to Make Their Decisions.

85% of business leaders have suffered from decision distress – regretting, feeling guilty about, or questioning a decision they made in the past year.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

72% admit the sheer volume of data and their lack of trust in data has stopped them from making any decision.

Oracle Corporation stock has also loss -0.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORCL stock has inclined by 7.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.82% and gained 16.76% year-on date.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $256.80 billion, with 2.70 billion shares outstanding and 1.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.26M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 4876857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $97.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 66.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.42 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.88, while it was recorded at 95.54 for the last single week of trading, and 80.24 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 19.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $46,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 9.06%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $109,246 million, or 42.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 138,247,505, which is approximately 1.735% of the company’s market cap and around 42.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,512,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.99 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.81 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -0.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,018 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 83,495,961 shares. Additionally, 1,050 investors decreased positions by around 55,028,261 shares, while 341 investors held positions by with 1,009,625,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,148,149,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 243 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,959,839 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 7,740,286 shares during the same period.