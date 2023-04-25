For Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY], Analyst sees a rise to $68. What next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] gained 1.44% or 0.89 points to close at $62.76 with a heavy trading volume of 7507289 shares. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM that NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp. II Announce Upsized PIPE Commitments from Occidental and Rice Family.

Occidental and Rice family increase their PIPE investments by $275 million combined, bringing total committed capital to $510 million for the proposed transaction.

NET Power, LLC (“NET Power”) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: RONI) (“RONI”) today announced an additional $275 million of PIPE commitments in connection with their proposed business combination. Occidental (NYSE: OXY) has increased its commitment to the PIPE by $250 million, bringing its total investment to $350 million, while the Rice family has committed an additional $25 million to the PIPE, bringing their total investment to $125 million.

It opened the trading session at $61.87, the shares rose to $63.07 and dropped to $61.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OXY points out that the company has recorded -8.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.72M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 7507289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $72.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $63 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $60, while Evercore ISI kept a Underperform rating on OXY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for OXY stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.29 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.51, while it was recorded at 62.43 for the last single week of trading, and 64.77 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.64 and a Gross Margin at +47.03. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.47.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now 26.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.02. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of $1,104,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $44,228 million, or 79.40% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 194,351,650, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 92,957,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.75 billion in OXY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.78 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 594 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 34,183,017 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 33,252,017 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 647,418,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 714,853,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,608,604 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 7,007,878 shares during the same period.